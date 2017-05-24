Breaking News Bar
 
Officials: Man in critical condition after having heart problems on fishing boat

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A man is in critical condition after having heart problems while aboard a fishing boat Wednesday morning on Lake Michigan, officials say.

The Lake Forest Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard rescued the man, who was aboard a 47-foot private fishing boat, just after 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Lake Forest Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, according the news release.

The fire department launched an inflatable boat with three paramedics to help the man while he seemed to be having heart trouble. More paramedics set out on a second inflatable boat to retrieve the man. who went into cardiac arrest once he was transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard response boat, according to the release.

The U.S. Coast Guard performed CPR, and the man was taken to a waiting ambulance and taken to Lake Forest Hospital, where he currently is in intensive care, officials said.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

