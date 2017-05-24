Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/24/2017 6:25 PM

Daily Herald's Town Square Publications buys Lawton Publishing

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Jamie Sotonoff
 
 

Town Square Publications, a subsidiary of Paddock Publications, announced Wednesday that it has purchased the assets of Lawton Publishing, the chamber publishing division of Lawton Printing in Spokane, Washington.

The purchase broadens Town Square's national footprint in chamber of commerce publishing. Town Square, which already has strong chamber publishing relationships in Illinois, California and Texas, will now absorb Lawton Publishing's businesses in the West and Northwest U.S.

Daily Herald Chairman, Publisher and CEO Doug Ray said the purchase is in line with the company's strategic plan to grow Paddock Publications' business in new and different ways. The growing Town Square business contributes significantly to the company's revenue and profitability, he said.

"The decision to expand into the nondaily newspaper business nearly 10 years ago has proved to be an excellent one," Ray said. "Combined with the strength of the Daily Herald brand in print and digitally, events, other specialty products and commercial printing, Paddock continues to be a more diversified company, helping to sustain a brighter future for the company and its employees."

Ray's son, Scott Ray, is vice president of Town Square Publications.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account