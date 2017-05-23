Lincolnshire's Stevenson High School has been named the top public high school in the nation for athletes by a website called niche.com that ranks schools and communities. Last fall, niche.com named Stevenson the top public high school in the U.S. The new ranking was based on student and parent reviews, participation levels, number of sports offered and expenses per school, according to a news release from Stevenson High. Glenbrook South High, Glenbrook North, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Glenbard West and Cary-Grove were among the other Illinois schools on the list.
Stevenson High tops national ranking
