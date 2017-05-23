Library interfaith discussion at Palatine's Sikh Gurdwara

Palatine Public Library will co-host an interfaith discussion on holy books Wednesday, May 24. It'll start at 4 p.m. at Sikh Gurdwara, 1280 Winnetka St. in Palatine. Officials said it'll mark the first such partnership with the library. There will be a holy books discussion from 5 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a Gurdwara tour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and a traditional vegetarian meal provided by the Sikh Religious Society. Guests may stay for religious service from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
