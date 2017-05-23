Images: East Leyden High School graduation

East Leyden High School held its graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosemont Theatre.
From the left, dodging the raindrops as they head to the East Leyden graduation at the Rosemont Theater are Rachel Modi, 18, of Schiller Park, Kathy Gacek, 17, of River Grove with Juhi Patel, 17, and Marilyn Rodriguez, 17, both of Schiller Park.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
From left, East Leyden's Amanda Cortez, 17, Katie White, 17, Jorge Gutierrez, 18, and Raul Rivera, 16, all of Franklin Park gather for one last group hug before they graduate at the Rosemont Theater on Tuesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
From left, East Leyden's Hanna Nazareno, 18, Andrea Ledesma, 18, and Alana Nguyen, 18 all of Schiller Park take a picture together before they graduate at the Rosemont Theater on Tuesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the East Leyden High School graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosement Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer