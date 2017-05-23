Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/23/2017 10:24 PM

Images: East Leyden High School graduation

East Leyden High School held its graduation on Tuesday, May 23, at the Rosemont Theatre.

From the left, dodging the raindrops as they head to the East Leyden graduation at the Rosemont Theater are Rachel Modi, 18, of Schiller Park, Kathy Gacek, 17, of River Grove with Juhi Patel, 17, and Marilyn Rodriguez, 17, both of Schiller Park.
From left, East Leyden's Amanda Cortez, 17, Katie White, 17, Jorge Gutierrez, 18, and Raul Rivera, 16, all of Franklin Park gather for one last group hug before they graduate at the Rosemont Theater on Tuesday.
From left, East Leyden's Hanna Nazareno, 18, Andrea Ledesma, 18, and Alana Nguyen, 18 all of Schiller Park take a picture together before they graduate at the Rosemont Theater on Tuesday.
