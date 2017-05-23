Dawn Patrol: Voters defeat Antioch Golf Club proposal; man shot, killed in Elk Grove Village

Huge crowd of voters defeats Antioch Golf Club proposal

Registered voters in Lake Villa Township at a special session last night overwhelmingly defeated a township proposal to buy the money-losing Antioch Golf Club. The tally was 716 against and 128 for the idea pitched by township officials as a good investment at the right price. The plan was to use $750,000 in reserves to buy the 100-plus acre property near Grass Lake Road and Route 59 including a clubhouse, restaurant, banquet hall and equipment. Full story.

Man shot, killed in Elk Grove Village

A person was shot in the neck and found dead Sunday in Elk Grove Village, the Cook County medical examiner's office said yesterday. The person, who has not been identified pending notification of kin, was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Devon Avenue, coroner's officials said. Full story.

Man stable after being shot near Downers Grove

A man was shot in an unincorporated area near Downers Grove yesterday afternoon, and police continue to investigate. The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Maple Avenue, the DuPage County sheriff's office said in a news release. Full story.

Prospect Heights couple plead not guilty to sexually abusing teens

A Prospect Heights couple charged with sexually abusing teenage boys they had invited to their home entered not guilty pleas yesterday. Christopher Wheeler, 30, and his husband, Anthony Wheeler, 25, face multiple counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving two 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy. Full story.

Student killed by hammer throw wasn't paying attention

An investigation has determined that a suburban Chicago college student was not paying attention to the hammer throw at a track and field meet last month when he was struck and killed by an errant throw. Full story.

Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle in Carpentersville

A 2-year-old Carpentersville boy died yesterday morning after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Deer Creek Drive and Rosewood Drive in what police are calling a "family tragedy." Carpentersville police responded about 9:43 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive and immediately began lifesaving efforts, Chief Michael Kilbourne said in a news release. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 57 degrees this morning. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 63 degrees this afternoon, then dip to 52 degrees overnight. Rain moves into the area later this morning then expected to linger throughout the day. Full weather.

Traffic

No major accidents or delays to report early Tuesday. Road work is causing restrictions on Washington Street between Lake Street and Haryan Way in Grayslake. Full story.

Cubs still struggling, lose to Giants 6-4

The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants both entered yesterday with their own sets of problems after a memorable division series between them last year. The Cubs have struggled in the early going to find something even close to their world-championship form of 2016. The Giants have dug a huge hole for themselves in the National League West, but they've shown signs of climbing out of that hole recently. Full story.