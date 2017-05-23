Arrest made in Vernon Hills home invasion

A Lake Forest man has been charged in connection with a home invasion this month in Vernon Hills.

Vernon Hills police Tuesday said Phineas Ciorobitca, 21, of the 800 block of West Everett Road forcibly entered a home on the 1200 block of Georgetown Way about 9:10 p.m. May 5.

Ciorobitca knocked on the door of the residence and struck the male resident with his fist when the victim answered. Ciorobitca forced his way inside where the two fought, police said.

The resident was able to push Ciorobitca away and he fled on foot. Police said they were not able to find him after an extensive search that included a Mundelein Police Department K-9 unit.

Early the next day, police learned Ciorobitca had been hospitalized on a matter unrelated to any physical injury received during the fight in Vernon Hills.

According to police, Ciorobitca and the other man have been acquaintances for about a year and he became angry with the man regarding personal matters.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Ciorobitca and he was taken into custody May 18 on charges of criminal trespass to residence and two counts of battery. He has a June 1 court date.