Arrest made in Vernon Hills attack

A Lake Forest man has been charged in connection with a home invasion earlier this month in Vernon Hills.

Phineas Ciorobitca, 21, of the 800 block of West Everett Road, faces a charge of criminal trespass to residence and two counts of battery stemming from allegations he forced his way into a home about 9:10 p.m. May 5 and punched a resident, Vernon Hills police said.

According to police, Ciorobitca knocked on the door of the residence on the 1200 block of Georgetown Way, struck the male resident with his fist and then went inside, where the two continued to fight.

The resident eventually was able to fight off Ciorobitca, who then ran away. Police said they were not able to immediately find him after an extensive search of the area that included use of a Mundelein police canine.

Early the next day, police learned Ciorobitca had been hospitalized for an unrelated medical issue.

Police said Ciorobitca and victim had been acquaintances for about a year, and described the motive for the attack as a personal matter.

Ciorobitca is scheduled to appear in court June 1.