Kane County
updated: 5/22/2017 2:39 PM

Toddler dies in single-vehicle crash in Carpentersville

  • A toddler was struck and killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Carpentersville.

    Photo courtesy of ABC7 Chicago

    Photo courtesy of ABC7 Chicago

    Photo courtesy of ABC7 Chicago

    Photo courtesy of ABC7 Chicago

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

Carpentersville police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Monday morning that killed a toddler on the 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive, near the intersection of Deer Creek Drive and Rosewood Drive.

Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said in a news release the police were called to the area at 9:43 a.m., and immediately began live-saving efforts before the child, 2 to 3 years old, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said an autopsy is expected to be performed Monday afternoon.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available, Kilbourne said. Carpentersville police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

