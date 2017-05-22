Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle in Carpentersville

An aerial view of the scene of a fatal car crash Monday in Carpentersville. courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A 2-year-old Carpentersville boy died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Deer Creek Drive and Rosewood Drive, officials said.

Carpentersville police responded about 9:43 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive and immediately began lifesaving efforts, Chief Michael Kilbourne said in a news release.

The toddler, identified as Levi Cruz, was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead about 10:30 a.m., according to the Kane County coroner's office. An autopsy performed Monday afternoon determined he died of multiple injuries sustained from being hit by the vehicle.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available, Kilbourne said.

Carpentersville police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

ABC 7 is reporting the toddler was killed in front of his pregnant mother when a driverless truck rolled down a residential street. The boy was being dropped off at his grandmother's house by his mother. The truck struck the toddler and kept going, until eventually ending up in a retention pond, according to ABC 7.