Main Street Social adds to bustling Libertyville dining scene

Construction-related delays are over and Libertyville's newest restaurant, Main Street Social, will open to the public Saturday.

"The good news is the staff will be incredibly well trained instead of just trained," joked Duke Ross, operating principal of the new venture that spans three former retail spaces at 608 N. Milwaukee Ave., in the center of a thriving and diverse downtown restaurant scene.

Ross has guided the monthslong transformation of the space into a 100-seat Italian/Mediterranean-style venue initially hoped to open in March before delays. An outdoor patio with fireplace and an adjacent walk-up dessert window were part of the renovation.

The restaurant is described as an "industrial chic, urban wine bar and restaurant" with exposed brick walls, a hammered-zinc bar top, chandeliers and wrought iron accents.

Boutique wines, handcrafted beverages and unique desserts, including homemade gelato, also are on the menu.

"Everything is made from scratch and we're offering a twist on Italian and Mediterranean," cuisine, such as Greek-style baby back ribs and stuffed branzino among the entrees, Ross said.

Ross is a restaurant industry veteran who opened Bar Siena on Randolph Street in Chicago for the Dine/Amic Group. He and two investors, including former MainStreet Libertyville board chairman Ken Stemke, chose the Main Street Social location because of the popularity of the village's downtown.

The area was so busy at times that a second downtown parking deck, which opened in January, was built by the village. Main Street Social also will offer valet service on the weekends.

"Our customers are telling us that they look forward to another one-of-a-kind dining option in our historic downtown shopping and dining district," said Heather Rowe, the village's economic development director.

Sales-tax revenue received by the village in the "drinking and eating places" category tracked by the state has grown from about $625,156 in 2013 to an estimated $799,884 for 2016.

MainStreet lists 23 restaurants downtown.

"We are definitely a dining destination. The variety of restaurants and the cuisine offer so many choices," said Pam Hume, the organization's executive director.

Ross said the patio and about 25 percent of the seats are open for walk ins. He said customer service and a "Cheers"-like friendly atmosphere are priorities be it an event or family dinner.

"The idea is to be a celebratory place but also a local place," Ross said.