The 2nd Annual Mighty Kids' Triathlon is 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, June 4, at the Lakeview Fitness Center, 700 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. This swim, bike, run event is for children aged 6 to 12. The fee is $25 for residents and $29 for nonresidents. The event starts with laps in the indoor pool, followed by a bike ride and a distance run. Distances vary and athletes compete in heats by age group. Every participant will receive a T-shirt, goody bag, refreshments and a medal. Trophies will be awarded to top finishers in each age group. A complimentary pre-race bike check will be offered. Registration is required by June 1. Code: 430704-1. Call (847) 996-6330 or visit www.vhparkdistrict.org.
Mighty Kids triathlon
