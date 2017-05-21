Images: Kaneland High School graduation

Kaneland High School held their 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Color guard member Jake Needham gets a lift from friend Sam Suggs before commencement. Kaneland High School held their 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Kaneland High School Class President Kristen Siebert waits nervously at the front of the line for commencement to begin. Kaneland High School held their 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Brandon Mires holds roses in behalf of the friends of Travis Meyer, a Kaneland student who died earlier this year at the age of 17. Kaneland High School held their 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Mireya Sandoval gets her mortar board adjusted by Angel Escontrias before graduation. Kaneland High School held their 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Kaneland High School Class President Kristen Siebert waves to friends while waiting for commencement to begin. Kaneland High School held their 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Zoe Haenisch, left, and Morgan Gillogly pose for a photo before graduation. Kaneland High School held their 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Waiting for commencement to begin is Mireya Sandoval. Kaneland High School held their 2017 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
