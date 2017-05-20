Top educator Arne Duncan speaks at Harper graduation

Harper College welcomed former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan as its commencement speaker at a Saturday morning ceremony occasionally accompanied by rain.

Duncan is managing partner at Emerson Collective, an organization dedicated to creating job and life opportunities for disconnected youth through work in education, immigration reform, the environment and other social justice initiatives.

Harper President Ken Ender said in a news release that the college has worked hard to increase its graduation rate, which has jumped from 14.8 percent in 2009 to a record 28.4 percent in 2016 since tracking began in 1998.

"We measure our success not by the number of students who come to us, but by the number of students who finish what they start," he said.

The college's advancement rate, which also takes into account students who transferred or continued to enroll at Harper after three years, climbed to 69.6 percent in 2016, he said.