Police: Man found dead at Westfield Old Orchard parking garage

Skokie police are investigating the death of a man who was found bleeding from his dead on the floor of a parking garage at the Westfield Old Orchard mall.

A mall worker called 911 to report finding the unresponsive man at 1:33 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Skokie police. Authorities said the man was dead when they arrived.

Officials from the Cook County medical examiner's office were conducting a preliminary investigation into the man's death Saturday. Police said the man has not yet been identified.

Skokie police are receiving assistance on the investigation from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force. Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900, the crime-tip hotline at (847) 933-8477 or text "Skokie" and the tip to 847411.