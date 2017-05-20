Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 5/20/2017 7:34 PM

Police: Man found dead at Westfield Old Orchard parking garage

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Skokie police are investigating the death of a man who was found bleeding from his dead on the floor of a parking garage at the Westfield Old Orchard mall.

A mall worker called 911 to report finding the unresponsive man at 1:33 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Skokie police. Authorities said the man was dead when they arrived.

Officials from the Cook County medical examiner's office were conducting a preliminary investigation into the man's death Saturday. Police said the man has not yet been identified.

Skokie police are receiving assistance on the investigation from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force. Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900, the crime-tip hotline at (847) 933-8477 or text "Skokie" and the tip to 847411.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account