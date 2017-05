Long Grove Chocolate Fest continues through Sunday

Sporadic rain may have cast a bit of a damper on the annual Long Grove Chocolate Fest on Friday and Saturday, but there was still plenty of fun to be had at an event featuring delicious chocolate, live music on four stages, and a wide variety of kid and family events.

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 308 Old McHenry Road in downtown Long Grove. Admission is $5 per person; kids 12 and under get in free. Details are at longgrove.org/events-festivals.