Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/19/2017 6:35 PM

'Fill the Boot' raises money in Arlington Heights

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Arlington Heights firefighter/paramedic Brett Proctor of Local 3015 collects donations in a boot Friday at the intersection of Arlington Heights and Palatine roads.

      Arlington Heights firefighter/paramedic Brett Proctor of Local 3015 collects donations in a boot Friday at the intersection of Arlington Heights and Palatine roads.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights firefighter/paramedic Jim Braniff of Local 3015 collects donations in a boot Friday at the intersection of Arlington Heights and Palatine roads.

      Arlington Heights firefighter/paramedic Jim Braniff of Local 3015 collects donations in a boot Friday at the intersection of Arlington Heights and Palatine roads.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights firefighter/paramedic Drew Hansen of Local 3015 collects donations in a boot Friday at the intersection of Arlington Heights and Palatine roads.

      Arlington Heights firefighter/paramedic Drew Hansen of Local 3015 collects donations in a boot Friday at the intersection of Arlington Heights and Palatine roads.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Donors filled the boots of Arlington Heights firefighters Friday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The annual Fill the Boot fundraising drive took place at major intersections throughout town and outside the Vail Street Market Jewel store. Later, a benefit was held at Ditka's Trackside with country band Dixie Crush, a live and silent auction, raffles, drinks and appetizers.

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3105 participates in the daylong event to help raise funds for medical services and send children to MDA's summer camp.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account