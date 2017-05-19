'Fill the Boot' raises money in Arlington Heights

Donors filled the boots of Arlington Heights firefighters Friday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The annual Fill the Boot fundraising drive took place at major intersections throughout town and outside the Vail Street Market Jewel store. Later, a benefit was held at Ditka's Trackside with country band Dixie Crush, a live and silent auction, raffles, drinks and appetizers.

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3105 participates in the daylong event to help raise funds for medical services and send children to MDA's summer camp.