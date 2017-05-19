St. Charles 20-year-old charged in fourth marijuana case

Prosecutors want a 20-year-old St. Charles man accused of possession of an estimated $50,000 in cannabis wax and marijuana edibles to prove his bond money comes from legal sources.

Braham M. Thomas, of the 1300 block of South Fourth Street, had three felony marijuana cases pending when arrested by the North Central Narcotics Task Force Tuesday. He was charged with possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Don Orseno said authorities searched Thomas' residence, seizing 524 grams of cannabis wax and 14 grams of marijuana edibles.

Police also seized a scale and some packaging materials, Orseno said.

Cannabis wax is made by extracting THC from marijuana into a concentrated form that is highly hallucinogenic when smoked or vaped.

"Thomas has been an ongoing suspect regarding the distribution of cannabis and cannabis derivatives for several months," Orseno said. "During the course of our investigation, ISP investigators obtained probable cause for the search warrant."

Thomas' bail was set at $200,000. Kane County prosecutors want Thomas to prove his bond money comes from legitimate sources.

"The allegations involve the defendant using the United States Postal Service to have cannabis shipped to his residence from source states such as Colorado and Oregon. The People further believe that this cannabis is then further distributed into the Kane County community by the defendant," prosecutors wrote in a court motion. "The People believe that the defendant's source of income is derived from the sale and/or distribution of cannabis."

Prosecutors noted Thomas has pending felony marijuana cases against him from arrests in November 2015, January 2016 and January 2017 in Kane County.

Thomas had been placed on Electronic Home Monitoring after the January 2017 arrest, records show.

He is next due in court June 8.