Palatine library boss leaving for Mount Prospect

Anthony Auston, right, replaced Susan Strunk as Palatine Public Library District director in August 2014. He's leaving Palatine to become executive deputy director of Mount Prospect Public Library. Courtesy of Palatine Library District

The Palatine Library District's director is leaving to take a similar job elsewhere in the Northwest suburbs.

Library officials announced Friday that Anthony Auston submitted his resignation in order to become executive deputy director of the Mount Prospect Public Library. He's scheduled to leave the Palatine job June 16.

Palatine library board members became aware of Auston's plan to leave last month. A search committee formed at a special meeting April 18 is tasked with finding Auston's replacement.

Auston was assistant director when he was hired to replace Susan Strunk, who retired as library boss to move to South Carolina. The library board approved a $110,000 base salary for Auston that became effective in September 2014.

Auston, who was reported out of the office until next week, said in a statement he's grateful to have had a chance to serve the Palatine library and community.

"The hardest part of this decision was knowing that I wouldn't see our amazingly supportive staff, patrons and partners each day," Auston said. "That said, the library has a solid foundation and clear path forward."

Mount Prospect Public Library Director Marilyn Genther, who hired Auston in April, said he has experience in building projects and will specialize in operations when he starts there in late June. Auston will receive a $100,000 base salary, she said.

"Anthony lives in Mount Prospect and really enjoys the community," Genther said. "The opportunity was there."

When he was selected to replace Strunk nearly three years ago, officials said he topped 23 other applicants. He was Palatine's assistant director for six years before vaulting into the top post.

Library board President Karen Reshkin credited Auston with working with elected officials to strengthen community connections.

Palatine Public Library District serves about 90,000 residents. Its boundaries mostly cover Palatine and Hoffman Estates.