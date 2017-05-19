Breaking News Bar
 
Kim lands Vernon Township job after losing Mundelein mayor's race

Weeks after narrowly losing the Mundelein mayor's race, Holly Kim has landed a $60,000-a-year job with Vernon Township.

Kim is the township's first director of constituent affairs. She will oversee the township's food pantry, its publicity and social media efforts, senior services and many other resident-related programs.

"It's a hybrid between government, operations management, customer service and marketing," said Kim, whose four-year term on Mundelein's village board ended this month.

Kim will work at the township's headquarters in Buffalo Grove. The job starts June 6.

The township board approved Kim's hiring Thursday night.

During her time as a Mundelein trustee, Kim developed a reputation for using social media to promote local businesses and village programs.

She also was an outspoken proponent of the village's rebranding effort, including the adoption of a colorful, five-pointed star as the town logo. In 2014, Kim later had the logo tattooed on her left forearm.

Outside of politics, Kim managed marketing and communications for a nonprofit group called the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. She's stepping down from that job to work for the township.

Township Supervisor Daniel C. Didech, who was elected in April, said he interviewed several candidates for the post.

"Holly is far and away the best choice because of her experience in local government and her marketing background," he said.

Kim lost the April 4 mayoral race to incumbent Steve Lentz by five votes. Didech, an attorney with the Del Galdo Law Group of Berwyn, assisted Kim with an exploratory recount afterward.

He worked pro bono, Kim said.

Kim collected a $9,336 annual salary as a Mundelein trustee. If Kim elected mayor, she would've been paid $23,400 annually.

