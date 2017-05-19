Aurora cops probe 2 shootings that left 3 wounded

A 27-year-old Aurora man was shot in the abdomen Thursday evening when two men opened fire in the courtyard of an apartment complex on the city's near southeast side where between 20 and 40 people, including children, had gathered, police said Friday.

Police said the two suspects, dressed in dark clothing, ran from the scene on the 400 block of Melrose and got into a silver or gray four-door vehicle and drove easy on Melrose to northbound Fifth Street. No other descriptions were available.

One of the apartment buildings in the complex was hit numerous times but there were no other injuries.

Police said the victim was driven to an Aurora hospital by two men where he is being treated for a nonlife-threatening wound.

Earlier Thursday, two Aurora men, ages 19 and 25, were struck by gunfire around 12:25 p.m. as they stood on the front porch of a home on the 100 block of Chestnut Street on the near west side.

The victims provided little information, but detectives said they learned the shots apparently were fired by two men who approached the victims on foot and then fled.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics took the 19-year-old to an Aurora hospital while the 25-year-old was driven to the same hospital by someone unknown to police. Both were struck in the torso and both were treated for nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said they do not know if the cases are related and have not established motives, although gang activity has not been ruled out.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000.