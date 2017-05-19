After attorney general decision, Wheeling adjusts meetings rules

After the Illinois attorney general's office determined Wheeling violated its own open meetings ordinance last year, the village board this week changed the rules for speaking during public comment.

The village board Monday updated the code to require speakers to sign in before meetings, though the practice had already been the "published policy and historical procedure and practice," officials said. The code was also updated to require speakers talk about issues relevant to village business.

The changes comes a month after the attorney general's Public Access Bureau ruled in favor of outspoken village critic Deborah Wilson. During a November meeting, the village denied Wilson a chance to speak because she didn't sign up.