'I can still smell that crime scene': Ray Rose recalls 50-year career

Patty Columbo's repeated stabbing of her 13-year-old brother still haunts retired cop Ray Rose today. 'I can still smell that crime scene,' he said. He had arrested her earlier for stealing checks and credit cards. Daily Herald file photo

Filas: Of the Columbo and Gliniewicz cases, which one had the most impact on you and why?

Rose: They were two different kinds of events. But when you look at the Patty Columbo case, it had a tremendous impact on me both personally and professionally because of some of what happened with that case.

There was so much time involved in that case and so much time spent away from family, because everything we do in this profession centers on both professional pieces and personal pieces.

So, putting that case together and working the Columbo case, and the impact of having witnessed the crime scene of a whole family that had been mutilated, that had been executed -- that was just a horrendous, horrendous event. Especially dealing with the murder and mutilation of a 13-year-old boy that had been not only shot but stabbed 87 times, that really takes a toll on you and really has an impact on you.

Even to this day, when I look at these crime scene photos, I can still smell that crime scene. I still have that sense of what it was like to walk into that environment. I ended up missing a lot of my family for that year because my kids would be in bed by the time I got home and I would leave before they got up to go to school.

Filas: What convinced you Gliniewicz took his own life?

Rose: The coroner's office described this as an execution-style murder where he (Gliniewicz) was on his knees, he was shot from above, and that's how the bullet got behind the vest. So, when the coroner's office makes this initial observation that this was an execution-style murder, everything was consistent with that. He had mud on his knees, he had mud on the toes of his boots, the bullet went behind the vest from a downward motion; the trajectory of the bullet was consistent with that.

He had put out a description of people (when Gliniewicz radioed in a report of three suspicious men), and we were able to find people on video. ... But, he had been involved with the state Explorers competition, and we received information there were scenarios that he put on with Explorers (a youth police group) where he took them out in the field and went through these scenarios.

Ray Rose says a key moment in cracking the case of disgraced Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz came when the scene of his death mirrored a crime scenario he set up for an Explorers youth police group. - File photo/WBBM-TV/CBS 2

This scene was an exact replica that the Explorers had been put through and had gone through with him at one of their state competitions. So when you start looking at where this was and with everything that was happening ... that was the support we needed, the piece we needed in place. Because, we realized it could be done.

Filas: What convinced you Patty Columbo and Frank DeLuca did it?

Rose: With that case, it was a bit different because I had contact with her previously. I had arrested her for stealing checks and credit cards, and when she bonded out from that event, she threatened to kill her father in front of the police station as we walked her out the door.

During the interviews with her, all of the information she was providing was putting us on a path away from her and away from DeLuca. And then our finding ... the two hitmen (who were contacted but didn't commit the murders), talking with them, and then recovering evidence from them. Because they had been provided a dossier of the family's movements. He had been provided photographs of them. He was provided all of what they do, their hobbies. And Patty had brought them ... through the house and showing them what doors she was going to leave open to make sure they could get through the house.

So there were a lot of things that were circumstantial evidence but made things clearer. What really, really became significant that showed us we had the right people was when the appellate court ... published an unprecedented 187-page decision upholding the convictions on these two. They went through the entire case and every piece of evidence, line by line.

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching case Ray Rose worked in 50 years of law enforcement was the May 25,1979, crash of Flight 191 that killed 273 people. - AP file photo

Filas: Describe another case that will always stick with you.

Rose: All of this stuff has an impact on you, and I know traditionally those in law enforcement are not supposed to be affected by this, and I'm happy to say that that's changed and now when those traumatic events happen, there is counseling that law enforcement is mandated to go through.

But when 273 people lost their lives in a plane crash in a field right off Route 72 in unincorporated Elk Grove … that will always stay with me.

When you look at that plane crash, with the exceptions of about two people, everyone had been cut in half by the seat belts. The two people who weren't cut in half were a stewardess standing at the back of the plane, and a baby who was in the arms of the mother.

So, they picked up these body parts and took them to a hangar American Airlines converted into a temporary morgue. ... They set up stations to try and identify people, and the thing I remember that stands out in my mind about that, they had caskets in this hangar that were stacked from floor up into the air, I mean, not all the way to the top of the hangar but 20 or 30 high.

So, the whole environment just reeked of, smelled like, and visualized how horrific that plane crash was -- and just emulated death.