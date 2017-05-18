Wounded Amtrak conductor remains in critical condition at Naperville hospital

Naperville police continue to investigate a shooting at the city's 5th Avenue train station Tuesday afternoon that sent a 45-year-old Amtrak conductor to the hospital after being shot in the torso. The conductor, Michael Case of Homewood, was listed in critical condition Thursday at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

The Amtrak conductor shot Tuesday on a train station platform in Naperville remains in the hospital in critical condition, authorities said Thursday.

Michael Case, 45, of Homewood, is being treated at Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he was taken after being shot about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday by a gunman who authorities have identified only as a man in his 70s from Wisconsin.

Authorities said the conductor underwent surgery Wednesday for wounds to his torso. His injuries originally were described as not life-threatening.

No charges have been filed yet as police continue to investigate the shooting, which occurred on the platform at the city's 5th Avenue train station, a busy depot that sees eight Amtrak trips and more than 50 Metra trains a day.

Naperville police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said officers have interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage and are working with the DuPage County state's attorney's office to pursue criminal charges against the suspect.

The shooting took place after the suspect and the conductor got into an argument, Cammiso said. The suspect, who was on the train, pulled out a handgun and began firing at the conductor, who was outside on the platform.

Passengers restrained the suspect until police arrived, and officers recovered the weapon.

Tuesday's gun violence is the only shooting reported in Naperville so far this year, according to the city's public safety incident map, which displays crimes reported to police. Officers also have taken one report of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one report of reckless discharge of a firearm and one report of unlawful use of an unspecified weapon.