Lake County Sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to perjury

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he lied while under oath in a court proceeding last year.

Justin Hill, 28, of Kenosha, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of perjury, Lake County Judge Christen Bishop said.

She set a July 31 trial date for Hill.

Hill, a sheriff's deputy since 2014, remains free after posting 10 percent of his $10,000 bail.

A grand jury indicted Hill last week on three counts of perjury alleging he gave inconsistent testimony Nov. 2 during a summary suspension hearing in a driving under the influence case. Authorities have declined to detail the false testimony he's accused of giving.

Hill has been placed on administrative leave and relieved of his police powers while the case is pending, authorities said.

Deputy Chief James Elliot of the sheriff's Office of Professional Standards investigated the matter following the court hearing.

According to an earlier Facebook post by the sheriff's office, Hill was sworn in as a deputy in September 2014 after previously working as a court security officer.

Defense attorney Tom Briscoe would not comment on the case except to say Hill is a decorated veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.