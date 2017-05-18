Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/18/2017 10:01 PM

Images: Hoffman Estates High School graduation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Gilbert Boucher

Hoffman Estates High School held their graduation on Wednesday, May 17, at Willow Creek Church.

Chloe Jefferson looks up at the speakers during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
  Chloe Jefferson looks up at the speakers during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Academic Scholars' Representative Syed Ali Husain addresses the class during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
  Academic Scholars' Representative Syed Ali Husain addresses the class during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Nicholas Garibay waves to family members during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
  Nicholas Garibay waves to family members during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Brett Bertok shakes hands with Principal Joshua Schumacher after receiving his diploma during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
  Brett Bertok shakes hands with Principal Joshua Schumacher after receiving his diploma during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
  Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account