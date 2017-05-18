Images: Hoffman Estates High School graduation

Hoffman Estates High School held their graduation on Wednesday, May 17, at Willow Creek Church.
Chloe Jefferson looks up at the speakers during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Academic Scholars' Representative Syed Ali Husain addresses the class during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Nicholas Garibay waves to family members during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Brett Bertok shakes hands with Principal Joshua Schumacher after receiving his diploma during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. The graduating class of 470 participated in the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Hoffman Estates High School graduation on Thursday, May 18, at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer