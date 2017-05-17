Lake County man accused of pointing gun outside courthouse

Dirk Harris, 47, is accused of pointing a gun at another man outside the Lake County courthouse

A 47-year-old Zion man is in custody at the Lake County jail after authorities say he pointed a gun at another man Wednesday morning outside the county courthouse in Waukegan.

Dirk Harris, of the 1800 block of Hebron Avenue, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor aggravated assault stemming from the allegations.

Lake County Sheriff's police said members of its Court Emergency Response Team responded about 9:15 a.m. to reports of a man with a gun at the court complex, 18 N. County St.

CERT Deputies learned that a man identified as Harris pointed a handgun at a man who was entering the courthouse for a dissolution of marriage court hearing. Harris had just dropped someone off at the courthouse for the same hearing, sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said.

Authorities said Harris fled from the scene in a vehicle before deputies arrived, but later returned to the area and was arrested. A loaded Ruger .357 handgun was located in his vehicle, sheriff's police said.

Harris is being held in the county jail on $50,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear in court Friday.

If convicted of the weapons charge, he faces a maximum 1 to 3 years in prison. The assault charge carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail.