Images: Rosary High School graduation

Rosary High School celebrated 76 graduates during a commencement ceremony Wednesday at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva.

Kailey Novack of Aurora was chosen as the student speaker for the graduating class. Her speech was selected by faculty as the best among several student entries, said Sister Katrina Lamkin, the school's assistant principal.

Bartlett resident Anna Stephens is the class valedictorian.

The class of 2017 is the 51st graduating class for Rosary, an all-girls Catholic college prep school in Aurora. Ninety-six percent of this year's class earned more than $15 million total in scholarships, Lamkin said.

Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media From left, Rosary High School seniors Ashley Fritz, Maggie Neff and Laney Cahill gather before the school's commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.

Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media Rosary High School's Julia Isaacs adjusts her cap before the school's commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.

Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media Ashley Fritz , left, and Rachel Groth sing during the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.

Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media Ashley McDermott talks with classmates before the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.

Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media Virginia Catherine Godziela returns to her seat after receiving Holy Communion during the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.

Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media Graduates clap along with the choir during the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.

Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media Kailey Novack addresses fellow graduates along with family members and Rosary faculty and staff during the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.

Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media Meegan Hart receives her diploma during the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.

Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media Emily Emerson has her cap adjusted by Tiffany Hamling before the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.

Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media Rosary High School graduate Talia Carello shows her pride for West Point, where she will be attending college, before the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.

