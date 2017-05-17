Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/17/2017 11:22 PM

Images: Rosary High School graduation

Shaw Media photos by Sandy Bressner

Rosary High School celebrated 76 graduates during a commencement ceremony Wednesday at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva.

Kailey Novack of Aurora was chosen as the student speaker for the graduating class. Her speech was selected by faculty as the best among several student entries, said Sister Katrina Lamkin, the school's assistant principal.

Bartlett resident Anna Stephens is the class valedictorian.

The class of 2017 is the 51st graduating class for Rosary, an all-girls Catholic college prep school in Aurora. Ninety-six percent of this year's class earned more than $15 million total in scholarships, Lamkin said.

From left, Rosary High School seniors Ashley Fritz, Maggie Neff and Laney Cahill gather before the school's commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
Rosary High School's Julia Isaacs adjusts her cap before the school's commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
Ashley Fritz , left, and Rachel Groth sing during the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
Ashley McDermott talks with classmates before the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
Virginia Catherine Godziela returns to her seat after receiving Holy Communion during the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
Graduates clap along with the choir during the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
Kailey Novack addresses fellow graduates along with family members and Rosary faculty and staff during the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
Meegan Hart receives her diploma during the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
Emily Emerson has her cap adjusted by Tiffany Hamling before the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
Rosary High School graduate Talia Carello shows her pride for West Point, where she will be attending college, before the Rosary High School commencement ceremony at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
The Rosary High School commencement ceremony was held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
The Rosary High School commencement ceremony was held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
The Rosary High School commencement ceremony was held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
The Rosary High School commencement ceremony was held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
The Rosary High School commencement ceremony was held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
The Rosary High School commencement ceremony was held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva May 17.
Image by Sandy Bressner of Shaw Media
