updated: 5/16/2017 11:58 AM

Wheeling aqautic center prepares for opening

  • Aquatic specialist Ken Senopole cleans the pool Tuesday at the Family Aquatic Center in Wheeling. The Wheeling Park District is preparing the pools and gardens at the water park in preparation for the June 3 opening.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Aquatic specialist Ken Senopole cleans the pool Tuesday at the Family Aquatic Center in Wheeling. The Wheeling Park District is preparing the pools and gardens at the water park in preparation for the June 3 opening.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Park specialist Arturo Mancera plants flowers Tuesday near the entrance of the Family Aquatic Center in Wheeling. The Wheeling Park District is preparing the pools and gardens at the water park in preparation for the June 3 opening.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Wheeling Park District employees were busy inspecting the water at the pools and planting flowers in the garden Tuesday at the Family Aquatic Center.

The park district is preparing the pools and gardens at the water park in preparation for the Saturday, June 3, opening.

Families can enjoy Aloha Beach with a zero-depth entry pool, Tsunami Splash water playground, tube and body slides at Volcano Valley, Lily Pad Lagoon splash and activity pool, and Paradise Falls drop slides.

The park will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends with daily fees $13 for the general public, $9 for seniors and $11.50 for children ages 3 to 9 years.

A special pre-opening School's-Out-For-Summer Pool Party is reserved for middle-schoolers in grades 6-8 that will be held on Friday, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is a $1 entry fee for the event that features prizes, games, and live entertainment by local teen band Skydeck.

