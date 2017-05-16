Suburban Democratic lawmakers slam Trump over sharing information with Russians

hello

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield called on the White House to brief Congress on what information President Donald Trump shared with Russian officials during a recent Oval Office meeting.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates said allegations President Donald Trump shared classified information with Russian officials are "stunning" and "alarming."

U.S. Rep. Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg said President Donald Trump's sharing of classified information with Russian officials could endanger lives.

As President Donald Trump defended revealing classified information to Russian officials during a recent White House meeting, the allegations drew strong criticism from members of the Chicago-area Congressional delegation.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat, said in a statement that revealing information to the Russian government "could endanger intelligence resources, our information sharing agreements with allies, and ultimately, people's lives."

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat, called Trump's handling of classified information reckless.

"The administration needs to brief Congress immediately on the full extent of this disclosure," Schneider said in a news release.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth called the allegation "stunning" and "alarming" in a news release.

"Russia is not our friend, yet President Trump seems extraordinarily comfortable inviting Russian agents into the Oval Office and sharing with them highly classified intelligence that's too sensitive to even share with our allies," said Duckworth, a Democrat from Hoffman Estates.

Duckworth renewed calls for a independent special prosecutor to investigate ties between Russia and the president.

"The American people deserve to know what's really going on here -- and it is becoming clearer by the day that only an independent special prosecutor can get the answers we need," Duckworth said.

The Washington Post and other media on Monday reported Trump revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk.

Trump responded Tuesday in a pair of tweets that he shared "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety" and had "the absolute right" to do so.

The reports drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.

Suburban Republican congressmen Peter Roskam and Randy Hultgren had not released statements on the allegations as of Tuesday morning and could not be reached immediately for comment.

White House officials denounced the reports, saying the president did not disclose intelligence sources or methods to the Russians. But they did not deny that classified information was disclosed in the May 10 meeting.

Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.