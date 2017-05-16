St. Charles East English teacher faces child porn charges

A St. Charles East High School teacher is facing felony child pornography charges, officials say.

Gregory Burgener, 63, of the 400 block of West Fremont Avenue, Elmhurst, was in court Tuesday, charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Burgener's bond is set at $150,000. He must post $15,000 bail to be released from the DuPage County jail while his charges are pending; he remained there Tuesday evening. If Burgener is able to post bail, he will be barred from having contact with anyone younger than 18, according to the news release.

Burgener is listed on the school's site as an English teacher and adviser to both the school's debate club and Scholastic Bowl team. St. Charles East High School Principal Charlie Kyle was not immediately available to comment.

Burgener is due back in court June 12.

