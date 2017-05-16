Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/16/2017 8:58 PM

St. Charles East English teacher faces child porn charges

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A St. Charles East High School teacher is facing felony child pornography charges, officials say.

Gregory Burgener, 63, of the 400 block of West Fremont Avenue, Elmhurst, was in court Tuesday, charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Burgener's bond is set at $150,000. He must post $15,000 bail to be released from the DuPage County jail while his charges are pending; he remained there Tuesday evening. If Burgener is able to post bail, he will be barred from having contact with anyone younger than 18, according to the news release.

Burgener is listed on the school's site as an English teacher and adviser to both the school's debate club and Scholastic Bowl team. St. Charles East High School Principal Charlie Kyle was not immediately available to comment.

Burgener is due back in court June 12.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account