Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 5/16/2017 9:05 PM

Police: Passengers stopped man who shot at conductor at Naperville Metra station

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Naperville train shooting

    Video: Naperville train shooting

  • Authorities respond to the Naperville Metra train station after an Amtrak conductor was said to have been shot Tuesday evening.

      Authorities respond to the Naperville Metra train station after an Amtrak conductor was said to have been shot Tuesday evening.
    Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer

  • All inbound and outbound trains are stopped as police investigate a shooting at the Naperville Metra station.

    All inbound and outbound trains are stopped as police investigate a shooting at the Naperville Metra station.
    COURTESY OF ABC 7 CHICAGO

  • Authorities respond to the Naperville Metra train station after Naperville police said an Amtrak conductor was shot Tuesday evening.

      Authorities respond to the Naperville Metra train station after Naperville police said an Amtrak conductor was shot Tuesday evening.
    Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer

  • Stranded passengers await instructions on catching buses to connecting trains in Chicago after an Amtrak conductor was shot Tuesday.

      Stranded passengers await instructions on catching buses to connecting trains in Chicago after an Amtrak conductor was shot Tuesday.
    Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer

  • Authorities responded to the Naperville Metra train station after an Amtrak conductor was said to have been shot Tuesday evening. The shooting occurred in the front cars of an Amtrak train headed to Chicago for connecting rides, according to passengers.

      Authorities responded to the Naperville Metra train station after an Amtrak conductor was said to have been shot Tuesday evening. The shooting occurred in the front cars of an Amtrak train headed to Chicago for connecting rides, according to passengers.
    Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer

  • Police investigate the shooting of an Amtrak conductor at the downtown Naperville train station. Police say the suspect shot from inside the train at the conductor outside it.

    Police investigate the shooting of an Amtrak conductor at the downtown Naperville train station. Police say the suspect shot from inside the train at the conductor outside it.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Police investigate the shooting of an Amtrak conductor at the Naperville train station on May 16, 2017.

    Police investigate the shooting of an Amtrak conductor at the Naperville train station on May 16, 2017.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Police investigate the shooting of an Amtrak conductor at the downtown Naperville train station.

    Police investigate the shooting of an Amtrak conductor at the downtown Naperville train station.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
and Harry Hitzeman
Daily Herald report
 

Naperville police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a 45-year-old Amtrak conductor late Tuesday afternoon, and authorities say passengers may have saved lives by detaining the gunman.

The conductor, from South suburban Homewood, was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said.

Naperville police Cmdr. Louis Cammiso said passengers held the suspect, a white man in his 70s from Wisconsin, until police arrived. The suspect had a disagreement with the conductor about 4:45 p.m., pulled out a handgun and began shooting out the train window from a station platform, Cammiso said. The conductor was shot once in the torso.

"The suspect was on the train; the victim was off the train," said Cammiso, adding that authorities recovered a gun and there was no danger to the public.

"Not knowing the intention of the suspect, not knowing what further acts he was capable of, I think it was key that the other passengers did restrain him for police. I think that possibly could have saved lives," Cammiso said.

All inbound and outbound trains on the Metra BNSF line were stopped as police investigated the shooting at the Naperville Metra station on 4th Avenue east of Washington Street.

The conductor was "conscious and alert" when officials took him to the hospital, Cammiso said.

"An Amtrak employee sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. We are cooperating fully with local authorities, who have a suspect in custody," Amtrak spokeswoman Christina E. Leeds said.

Metra was estimating a 10- to 60-minute delay while police investigate. No Metra employees were involved. Pace buses were brought in to transport passengers around the Naperville station.

Amtrak will release more information as it becomes available, Leeds said. The DuPage County sheriff's office declined to comment.

Mike Leming, of Lake Forest, California, was on his way to Chicago, then to Boston, in the rear Amtrak car when he heard from other passengers about the shooting. Leming said an argument about luggage led to the shooting.

Conductors and police asked Leming and other passengers if they saw or heard anything suspicious leading up to the shooting.

"It was just regular people riding the train," Leming said.

Amtrak officials announced over the station's public address that police still needed to interview passengers who possibly saw something before they could leave.

The announcer said the priority was to get buses for passengers seeking a connecting ride to Cleveland, then "sleepers," and then everyone else.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account