New police chief in North Aurora

hello

David Sumner has retired as North Aurora's police chief. He worked for the village nearly 31 years.

North Aurora Police Chief David Fisher was announced Monday. He won't be sworn in until Wednesday.

North Aurora has a new police chief after David Fisher was promoted Monday night.

He replaces David Sumner, who has retired.

A reception for Sumner is 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the police station, 200 S. Lincolnway.

Sumner worked for North Aurora since August 1986. He was promoted to chief in May 2011.

Fisher, 47, was made a deputy chief in August 2012. He was assigned to supervise the administration division, which is responsible for investigations, records, property/evidence and training units.

He has worked for North Aurora for 25 years.

One thing he wants to focus on?

"I really want to be out there in the community," Fisher said, to improve relationships with residents. "I attend as many functions as I can." That will include dropping by the Dunkin' Donuts shop Friday for the annual Illinois Special Olympics fundraiser.

Fisher has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Aurora University, and a master's degree in management from National-Louis University.