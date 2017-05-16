Metra BNSF line shut down after shooting at Naperville station

All inbound and outbound trains are stopped as police investigate a shooting at the Naperville Metra station. COURTESY OF ABC 7 CHICAGO

All inbound and outbound trains on the Metra BNSF line are stopped as police investigate a shooting at the Naperville Metra station on 4th Avenue east of Washington Street.

ABC 7 Chicago reports that one shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, according to Naperville Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Dina. No information on the victim's condition was available.

NBC Chicago at one time reported that an Amtrak conductor was shot, according to Metra, but later Metra did not confirm that, NBC said. Naperville police confirmed to NBC only that they responded to the scene.

The duration of the delay is unknown, Metra said in an alert on its website. No Metra employees were involved.

Shuttle buses could be seen on NBC video arriving to transport passengers. Metra advised passengers to listen for platform announcements for delay times.