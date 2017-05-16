Amtrak conductor shot on train near downtown Naperville Metra station

hello

All inbound and outbound trains are stopped as police investigate a shooting at the Naperville Metra station. COURTESY OF ABC 7 CHICAGO

One person is in custody in a shooting at a Naperville Metra station that sent an Amtrak conductor to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials say.

All inbound and outbound trains on the Metra BNSF line are stopped as police investigate the shooting at the Naperville Metra station on 4th Avenue east of Washington Street.

A 70-year-old Wisconsin man is suspected of shooting an Amtrak conductor, who was "conscious and alert" when taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, said Naperville police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso. Passengers detained the shooter, Cammiso said.

"An Amtrak employee sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. We are cooperating fully with local authorities, who have a suspect in custody," Amtrak spokeswoman Christina E Leeds said.

Metra is estimating a 10- to 40-minute delay while police investigate. No Metra employees were involved.

Metra posted on Twitter that all transportation services will be moved to the north side of the station. Passengers are leaving trains on the north side of the train station at 5th Avenue and Ellsworth Street, ABC 7 reported. Pace buses will be moved to the north side of the train station. Passenger pickup will be moved to the north side as well, a spokesperson for the City of Naperville said.

Amtrak will release more information as it becomes available, Leeds said.

The DuPage County sheriff's office declined to comment.

Mike Leming, of Lake Forest, California, was on his way to Chicago, then to Boston in the rear Amtrak car when he heard from other passengers about the shooting. Leming said he heard there was some type of argument over luggage that led to the shooting.

Conductors and police asked Leming and other passengers if they saw or heard anything suspicious leading up to the shooting.

"It was just regular people riding the train," Leming said.

Amtrak officials announced over the station's public address that police still needed to interview passengers who possibly saw something before they could leave.

The announcer said the priority was to get buses for passengers seeking a connecting ride to Cleveland, then "sleepers" and then everyone else.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.