Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 5/16/2017 7:04 PM

Amtrak conductor shot on train near downtown Naperville Metra station

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Authorities respond to the Naperville Metra train station after an Amtrak conductor was said to have been shot Tuesday evening.

      Authorities respond to the Naperville Metra train station after an Amtrak conductor was said to have been shot Tuesday evening.
    Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer

  • All inbound and outbound trains are stopped as police investigate a shooting at the Naperville Metra station.

    All inbound and outbound trains are stopped as police investigate a shooting at the Naperville Metra station.
    COURTESY OF ABC 7 CHICAGO

  • Authorities respond to the Naperville Metra train station after Naperville police said an Amtrak conductor was shot Tuesday evening.

      Authorities respond to the Naperville Metra train station after Naperville police said an Amtrak conductor was shot Tuesday evening.
    Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer

  • Stranded passengers await instructions on catching buses to connecting trains in Chicago after an Amtrak conductor was shot Tuesday.

      Stranded passengers await instructions on catching buses to connecting trains in Chicago after an Amtrak conductor was shot Tuesday.
    Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer

  • Authorities responded to the Naperville Metra train station after an Amtrak conductor was said to have been shot Tuesday evening. The shooting occurred in the front cars of an Amtrak train headed to Chicago for connecting rides, according to passengers.

      Authorities responded to the Naperville Metra train station after an Amtrak conductor was said to have been shot Tuesday evening. The shooting occurred in the front cars of an Amtrak train headed to Chicago for connecting rides, according to passengers.
    Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer

 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

One person is in custody in a shooting at a Naperville Metra station that sent an Amtrak conductor to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials say.

All inbound and outbound trains on the Metra BNSF line are stopped as police investigate the shooting at the Naperville Metra station on 4th Avenue east of Washington Street.

A 70-year-old Wisconsin man is suspected of shooting an Amtrak conductor, who was "conscious and alert" when taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, said Naperville police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso. Passengers detained the shooter, Cammiso said.

"An Amtrak employee sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. We are cooperating fully with local authorities, who have a suspect in custody," Amtrak spokeswoman Christina E Leeds said.

Metra is estimating a 10- to 40-minute delay while police investigate. No Metra employees were involved.

Metra posted on Twitter that all transportation services will be moved to the north side of the station. Passengers are leaving trains on the north side of the train station at 5th Avenue and Ellsworth Street, ABC 7 reported. Pace buses will be moved to the north side of the train station. Passenger pickup will be moved to the north side as well, a spokesperson for the City of Naperville said.

Amtrak will release more information as it becomes available, Leeds said.

The DuPage County sheriff's office declined to comment.

Mike Leming, of Lake Forest, California, was on his way to Chicago, then to Boston in the rear Amtrak car when he heard from other passengers about the shooting. Leming said he heard there was some type of argument over luggage that led to the shooting.

Conductors and police asked Leming and other passengers if they saw or heard anything suspicious leading up to the shooting.

"It was just regular people riding the train," Leming said.

Amtrak officials announced over the station's public address that police still needed to interview passengers who possibly saw something before they could leave.

The announcer said the priority was to get buses for passengers seeking a connecting ride to Cleveland, then "sleepers" and then everyone else.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account