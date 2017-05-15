You can have your sushi and eat it too with new Midway food spots

Restaurants are departing and arriving as Midway's food courts are upgraded. Daily Herald File Photo

It's out with Harry Caray's and in with the Go Go White Sox at Midway International Airport as Chicago updates the food court and retail shops as part of a modernization program.

Chicago Department of Aviation Director Ginger Evans said the upgrade to the concessions is the first in more than 15 years and will showcase local businesses.

The revamp is expected to be completed by next week. Among the newcomers are: True Burger, Midway Pour House, Bin 5700, four Dunkin' Donuts kiosks, Tabo Sushi, Midway Market, Tap and Pour, Reilly's Daughter Restaurant, l'Appetito, DeColores, two Cafe Espresso locations, JetBox sandwiches, two Home Run Inn pizza places, Go Go White Sox, Windy City Tap, HVAC pub, Glacier City and Rebar #9.

Businesses to remain are Reilly's Daughter Pub, Gold Coast Dogs, Pegasus and Nuts on Clark.

Departing brands are Manny's, Halsted Tap, Tuscany's, Barista, Landings, Let Them Eat Cake, Miller's Pub, Fresh Sprigs Salad, Taylor Street Market, Oak Street Beach Cafe, Ben & Jerry's, Lalo's Mexican, King Wah Express, Potbelly, Euro Cafe, Harry's Caray's and two McDonald's.

The redo will bring three sit-down restaurants, a better selection of wines and more unique Chicago-based dining, officials said.

Overall, the city will offer 29 food or beverage spots and 15 shops to travelers when renovations are finished.

Chicago announced its $23 million plan to revitalize Midway in 2015.

Other improvements the city is working on include an 80,000-square-foot security hall, expanding the pedestrian bridge over Cicero from 60 to 300 feet, and increasing the terminal parking garage by four levels.

The extra retail and restaurants are expected to add 700 concessions jobs and the building program should create 250 jobs, the aviation department estimates.