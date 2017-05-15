Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/15/2017 7:57 AM

Illinois attorney general to seek fifth term in 2018

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she's seeking a fifth term next year.

Madigan revealed her 2018 plans last week during an unrelated news conference in Chicago. The Democrat is already the longest-serving attorney general in the state's history.

Madigan considered a gubernatorial run four years ago but announced that she'd seek re-election instead. She's the daughter of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and in a 2013 statement said the state "would not be well-served by having a governor and speaker of the House from the same family."

Lisa Madigan first took office in 2003.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account