Irvin fills Aurora city council vacancy with economic development expert

Sherman Jenkins, former head of the Aurora Economic Development Commission, will be sworn in Tuesday to fill the remainder of Mayor Richard C. Irvin's alderman-at-large term on the city council. Courtesy of city of Aurora

Sherman Jenkins, the former head of the Aurora Economic Development Commission, has been named to the alderman-at-large seat held by Mayor Richard C. Irvin.

Irvin was sworn in last week as mayor, leaving a vacancy in the post he had held for the past 10 years.

Jenkins will be sworn in Tuesday during a special meeting of the city council at 6 p.m. at 44 E. Downer Place. Kane County Judge Rene Cruz will give Jenkins the oath for the position he will hold until spring 2019, the remainder of Irvin's unexpired term.

Irvin said Jenkins' economic development experience with major Aurora destinations such as Hollywood Casino and Chicago Premium Outlets will be key to business retention and attraction. In a news release, Irvin said Jenkins "knows Aurora like the back of his hand and people know him" for his passion and dedication to the entire city.

Jenkins, who lives on the west side of the city with his wife, Juliette, runs a digital media company and a consulting firm, both based in Aurora. He is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, a founding member of the Quad County African American Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Rotary Club of Aurora, the Northern Lights Development Corporation board and the Ely Chapter of Lambda Alpha International.