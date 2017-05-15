Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/15/2017 2:09 PM

Irvin fills Aurora city council vacancy with economic development expert

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Sherman Jenkins, former head of the Aurora Economic Development Commission, will be sworn in Tuesday to fill the remainder of Mayor Richard C. Irvin's alderman-at-large term on the city council.

    Sherman Jenkins, former head of the Aurora Economic Development Commission, will be sworn in Tuesday to fill the remainder of Mayor Richard C. Irvin's alderman-at-large term on the city council.
    Courtesy of city of Aurora

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Sherman Jenkins, the former head of the Aurora Economic Development Commission, has been named to the alderman-at-large seat held by Mayor Richard C. Irvin.

Irvin was sworn in last week as mayor, leaving a vacancy in the post he had held for the past 10 years.

Jenkins will be sworn in Tuesday during a special meeting of the city council at 6 p.m. at 44 E. Downer Place. Kane County Judge Rene Cruz will give Jenkins the oath for the position he will hold until spring 2019, the remainder of Irvin's unexpired term.

Irvin said Jenkins' economic development experience with major Aurora destinations such as Hollywood Casino and Chicago Premium Outlets will be key to business retention and attraction. In a news release, Irvin said Jenkins "knows Aurora like the back of his hand and people know him" for his passion and dedication to the entire city.

Jenkins, who lives on the west side of the city with his wife, Juliette, runs a digital media company and a consulting firm, both based in Aurora. He is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, a founding member of the Quad County African American Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Rotary Club of Aurora, the Northern Lights Development Corporation board and the Ely Chapter of Lambda Alpha International.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account