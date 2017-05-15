Aurora man charged with child rape, abuse over eight years

A 77-year-old Aurora man was arrested late last week on charges he sexually assaulted and abused a girl he knew over an eight-year span.

Inocente Delgado, of the 500 block of Binder Street, was charged with five counts of predatory sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all of which are felonies, according to Kane County court records.

Delgado is accused of committing the crimes from May 2007 to May 2015, records show.

Aurora police said the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, which is an arm of the state's attorney's office that investigates crimes against children, handled the case. The CAC does not comment on investigations or cases.

Delgado was being held on $1 million bail, meaning he needs to post $100,000 to be released while the case is pending.

If he does post bond, court records show, he is to be placed on electronic home monitoring, is forbidden to have any contact with the victim, and is banned from going near an address on the 1500 block of Liberty Street in Aurora.

Delgado is next due in court May 26 and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge, along with lifetime registration as a sex offender.