Naperville police investigate armed robbery of convenience store

Naperville police are investigating the armed robbery Saturday night of a convenience store on the city's north side.

Police said officers were called about 8:53 p.m. to the business in the 1600 block of north Route 59 for a report of a robbery in progress. The offenders had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

According to police, four men entered the business, two of them armed with handguns, and stole food and an undisclosed amount of cash. They left in an unknown vehicle, possibly silver in color, heading south on Route 59. No injuries were reported.

The offenders are described as:

• A black male in his early 20s, about 6' tall with a thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

• A black male in his early 20s, about 6' tall with a thin build and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering and gray sweatpants, and was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

• A black male in his early 20s, about 6' tall with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, and was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

• A black male in his early 20s, about 6' tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.