Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/14/2017 9:23 AM

Naperville police investigate armed robbery of convenience store

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Naperville police are investigating the armed robbery Saturday night of a convenience store on the city's north side.

Police said officers were called about 8:53 p.m. to the business in the 1600 block of north Route 59 for a report of a robbery in progress. The offenders had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

According to police, four men entered the business, two of them armed with handguns, and stole food and an undisclosed amount of cash. They left in an unknown vehicle, possibly silver in color, heading south on Route 59. No injuries were reported.

The offenders are described as:

• A black male in his early 20s, about 6' tall with a thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

• A black male in his early 20s, about 6' tall with a thin build and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering and gray sweatpants, and was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

• A black male in his early 20s, about 6' tall with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, and was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

• A black male in his early 20s, about 6' tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account