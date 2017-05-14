Breaking News Bar
 
District 95 special ed services

Daily Herald report

Lake Zurich Unit District 95 will host a meeting Wednesday, May 24, to discuss plans for providing special education services to students with disabilities who will be home-schooled or attend a private or parochial school in 2017-18. The session will run from 3 to 4 p.m. at District 95's administration center, 400 S. Old Rand Road in Lake Zurich. Contact the student services office at (847) 540-7060 with questions pertaining to the meeting.

