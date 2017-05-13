Armed patient killed at Geneva hospital after negotiations break down

hello

Tywon Salters was shot and killed Saturday after negotiations broke down. Salters disarmed a Kane County jail guard and took a Delnor Hospital employee hostage.

Authorities shot and killed a 21-year-old Kane County jail inmate Saturday afternoon after he disarmed a jail guard while receiving treatment at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, took a nurse hostage and prompted a lockdown.

Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said hostage negotiations broke down between authorities and Tywon Salters, of Chicago, and SWAT Team entered the hospital and shot Salters. Gengler did not have approximate time when Salters was killed.

Salters was arrested in mid-March and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Kane County court records. He had been treated at the hospital since May 8 but Gengler declined to say what for, citing health privacy laws.

Salters was able to get control of a correction officer's weapon about 12:30 p.m., sparking lockdown of the hospital campus. Gengler said the hostage situation was confined to one room in the downstairs area of the hospital near the emergency room. No other injuries were reported.

"Somehow, (Salters) got that officer's firearm. He then proceeded to take an employee of the hospital hostage. The officer was able to get away, so it was just the suspect and the female employee," Gengler said. He added he did not know how Salters disarmed the guard.

The nurse was being evaluated at Delnor and was with her family and did not appear to be injured. "She's obviously extremely upset over this," he added.

Gengler said the hospital re-opened for walk-in patients at 6 p.m. The emergency room was set to re-open at 8 p.m.

The sheriff's office SWAT team and crisis negotiators and crisis response teams were called to the site. Because the county's SWAT team is composed of numerous jurisdictions, the Illinois State Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, he said.

The Kane County jail has a limited medical facility, and any medical condition requiring more than routine treatment is sent to Delnor, Gengler said. He said it is customary for one corrections guard to accompany an inmate to the hospital for treatment.

Salters, of the 500 block of East 92nd Street, is listed in court records as 6-foot 1-inch tall, weighing 155 pounds. He faced up to seven years in prison if convicted. His case was next due in court Wednesday.

Kimberly Waterman, a hospital spokeswoman, said patients in the ER were transferred to other hospitals during the hostage situation. Other Delnor patients were receiving care during the lockdown. "All of the patients are secure and safe," she said.

Helicopters hovered overhead as police and other emergency vehicles blocked the parking lot outside the ER.

A group of women filtered out of a nearby hospital wellness building. A woman who declined to give her name said she was at a yoga class with about 20 other people around 2 p.m. when someone came in and said something to the instructor. The instructor didn't immediately say anything, but it was soon announced the campus was on lockdown but no specifics were given.

Patrons were eventually told they could leave and to drive north out of the campus, the woman said.

Staff writer Katie Smith contributed to this report.