Wheeling man charged with attempted murder after teen on bike shot

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a teenager who was riding his bike with two other children in Wheeling last week.

Jorge Magana, of the 1200 block of Quincy Court in Wheeling, was charged with attempted murder Friday. A Cook County judge set his bond at more than $2.5 million.

Witness told detectives Magana got out of the red, four-door Toyota Corolla he was riding in and fired at least four shots at three kids riding their bikes near the intersection of Chelsea Drive and McHenry Road about 6:25 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

A bullet struck the 17-year-old boy in the lower back and the other two children, ages 10 and 13, fled, prosecutors said during the bond hearing. Magana then allegedly returned to the vehicle and left the area with the driver, prosecutors said.

The 17-year-old was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been moved out of the intensive care unit, authorities said.

Detectives interviewed a dozen witnesses who either heard or saw the shooting, prosecutors said. Two witnesses identified Magana as the shooter in a photo, prosecutors said. Detectives also reported finding four .40 caliber bullet casings at the scene.

A witness also spotted the license plate and detectives tracked the registration to a known gang member. Magana was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop on McHenry Road, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.

In setting bond at $2.5 million, Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo said the bullet struck the victim in a vital area and pretrial services considered Magana a potentially violent offender. Catalda added another $25,000 to the bond because Magana has pending charges of disorderly conduct and mob action.

Magana's attorney, Loren Blumenfeld, said his client's bond should be lower, arguing there is "nothing to indicate he's a danger to society at this time."

If Magana is convicted, he could be sentenced from 25 years to life in prison.

Magana has been convicted of two misdemeanors: possession of cannabis in 2016 and mob action in 2012.