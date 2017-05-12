Breaking News Bar
 
Trump threatens to cancel White House briefings because it is 'not possible' to always tell truth

By Philip Rucker
The Washington Post
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump threatened Friday morning to end White House press briefings, arguing that "it is not possible" for his staff to always tell the truth to the American public.

Trump's comments come after his description of his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in an NBC News interview Thursday flatly contradicted the accounts provided earlier by White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, exposing their explanations as misleading and in some cases false.

In a pair of tweets sent Friday, Trump suggested he might do away with the daily press briefings at the White House and instead have his spokespeople communicate to the public only via "written responses."

Trump tweeted:

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy! ...

... Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???

