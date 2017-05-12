Temporary Arlington Heights police station opens Monday

The Arlington Heights Police Department will move into its temporary location Monday as construction starts on a new police station downtown.

The temporary facility, at 1500 W. Shure Drive, is in an office complex south of Dundee Road and east of Route 53 on the north side of town. It will open for business at 8 a.m. Monday and have a front desk manned 24/7, in Suite 100 off the first floor lobby.

Police say regular patrols won't be affected by the department's displacement since officers already are assigned to designated beats where they respond to calls for service.

The department is leasing roughly 2,300 square feet on the office building's first floor and 12,500 square feet on the third floor, while village hall and two fire stations will provide space for officers to file reports.

The village is paying office building manager YPI Arlington LLC about $525,000 over the course of the two-year lease, which falls within the $2.2 million budgeted for the temporary relocation, moving expenses, rent and other miscellaneous costs.

In March, the village board approved plans for the new $27.9 million police station, which will be built on the site of the existing 38-year-old station at 200 E. Sigwalt St. Village officials said the building has become cramped and outdated, and isn't able to meet current and future needs.

The new two-level, 70,500-square-foot police station will include a 10,000-square-foot indoor garage, booking area, jail cells, a fitness center, firing range, and offices for various divisions within the department. It is being funded through a $35 million bond issue approved in January 2016.

Constructed is projected to take 18 months.