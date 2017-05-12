Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/12/2017 1:18 PM

Charges stand in Burlington Township murder case

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Daniel Rak is charged with murdering his father in Burlington Township.

    Daniel Rak is charged with murdering his father in Burlington Township.

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Daniel Rak will go on trial Monday on charges he murdered his father despite his lawyers' emails about the case being sent to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Judge D.J. Tegeler found Public Defender Kelli Childress did not present evidence of "outrageous conduct" on the part of prosecutors that was severe enough to significantly prejudice Rak's 6th Amendment right to a fair trial.

He denied Childress' motion to dismiss the indictments of Rak for first-degree murder and domestic battery.

Rak is accused of beating his father, Jeffrey, 58, to death at his Burlington Township home in February 2016.

Childress submitted a subpoena in August seeking all incoming email, texts, voicemails and other communications from the Kane County sheriff's department and any other party related to the investigation into Jeffrey Rak's death. Assistant State's Attorney Deb Lang of the civil division, representing the sheriff, had argued the subpoena was too broad, but Tegeler granted the subpoena.

Kane County's information technologies staff searched the county's servers and archives for items containing Rak's name or the court case number and sent the materials to Lang, who was to review them to make sure there wasn't anything in them about prosecutors' trial strategy.

Lang testified she realized some of the emails were privileged communications among attorneys in the public defender's office, and that she did not read them and instead deleted the files.

Childress argued the emails gave the state's attorney's office an unfair advantage, akin to a sports team having the opposing team's playbook.

Tegeler said he did not find the state was being vindictive in its prosecution, nor outrageous in its conduct, two legal standards for dismissing indictments.

He did, however, criticize the county's practice of having the public defender's office, the state's attorney's office and circuit court judges' email all served by the same system, servers and archives.

Tegeler did not look at the emails in question, nor the flash drive, a hard drive and a "computer box" that were submitted to him, because neither the defense nor prosecutors asked him to. They remain locked in a closet in the judges' offices, he said.

He also chided Lang for not notifying Childress or the court earlier that she had received the emails. It appeared she deleted the privileged ones within a day of receiving them, but did not tell Childress until Childress asked her a specific question about it almost two weeks later.

Judge to decide if email breach negates murder charge
Related Article
Judge to decide if email breach negates murder charge
 
Burlington murder trial delayed two weeks while email fight continues
Related Article
Burlington murder trial delayed two weeks while email fight continues
 
State: Emails for Burlington murder case defense never read, shared
Related Article
State: Emails for Burlington murder case defense never read, shared
 
Statements upheld in Burlington murder case; email hearing delayed
Related Article
Statements upheld in Burlington murder case; email hearing delayed
 
Tart response from prosecutor in Burlington murder case email dispute
Related Article
Tart response from prosecutor in Burlington murder case email dispute
 
Judge mulls Burlington murder suspect's statement; trial date set
Related Article
Judge mulls Burlington murder suspect's statement; trial date set
 
Prosecutors: Burlington murder suspect's statements were voluntary
Related Article
Prosecutors: Burlington murder suspect's statements were voluntary
 
Burlington Township murder suspect admitted to punching father in fight
Related Article
Burlington Township murder suspect admitted to punching father in fight
 
Showdown looms in Burlington Township murder case
Related Article
Showdown looms in Burlington Township murder case
 
Defense: Murder charges should be dropped due to email breach
Related Article
Defense: Murder charges should be dropped due to email breach
 
Elburn man charged with father's murder wants statements banned from trial
Related Article
Elburn man charged with father's murder wants statements banned from trial
 
Elburn murder suspect's drug problems escalated after parents' divorce
Related Article
Elburn murder suspect's drug problems escalated after parents' divorce
 
Burlington Township man accused of beating his father to death
Related Article
Burlington Township man accused of beating his father to death
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account