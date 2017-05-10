Aurora man charged with sexual assault of minor

Antonio Pina faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

A 42-year-old Aurora man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl he knew beginning in August 2016.

Antonio Pina, of the 300 block of West Galena Boulevard, was arrested over the weekend after a warrant was issued charging him with one count of criminal sexual assault of a minor younger than 18 and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Kane County court records.

Aurora police declined to comment on Pina's case because it was investigated by the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, which investigates crimes against children for the state's attorney's office.

Pina is accused of assaulting the girl beginning Aug. 1 and through May 3, when the arrest warrant was issued, according to court records.

He was being held at the Kane County jail on $200,000 bail. Defense attorney Nicole Sartori has asked that her client's bail be reduced to $100,000, as his family can post $10,000, according to court records.

Pina has lived in Aurora 18 years, is the owner-operator of his own flatbed tractor trailer truck and became a permanent U.S. resident in 2009, according to court records.

Pina doesn't have any previous arrests in Kane County for felonies or violent offenses, records show. He was arrested in July 2001 on charges of DUI and DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or more, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to alcohol treatment and a year of supervision, which he completed.

Pina is due in court Thursday. If convicted, he faces a top prison term of 15 years, along with registration as a sex offender.