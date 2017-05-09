Nixon posthumously honored by Lake County Board

hello

Audrey Nixon was posthumously honored by the Lake County Board on Tuesday. She was the board's longest-serving member until her death last month.

Flowers and memorial bunting were placed at Lake County Board member Audrey Nixon's seat for Tuesday's meeting. Nixon died April 27 and was posthumously honored Tuesday. Courtesy of Lake County Board

Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor, right, gives a framed copy of a resolution posthumously honoring Commissioner Audrey Nixon to two of her children, Tonya Poole and Rodney Nixon. Courtesy of Lake County Board

Longtime Lake County Board member Audrey Nixon was posthumously honored by her sometimes-teary colleagues Tuesday.

With her traditional seat in the boardroom draped in memorial bunting and a similarly draped photo displayed at the front of the room, the board approved a resolution detailing Nixon's decades of public service and her passion for the people of Lake County.

A few county board members also shared personal stories about Nixon, a North Chicago Democrat who died April 27. She was 81.

Among them was Mary Ross Cunningham, a Waukegan Democrat who had become close with Nixon. Cunningham talked of the meals and conversations they enjoyed together, and of Nixon's concern for her constituents.

"Audrey, sleep on," Cunningham said. "I'm going to do your work for you."

Chairman Aaron Lawlor read the resolution aloud before its approval. It notes that Nixon joined the board in 1982 and had become the group's "matriarch," carrying herself "with grace and dignity" through the years.

"The Lake County Board and the entire Lake County family will remember Audrey H. Nixon for her quiet strength, wisdom, fearless persistence and sense of optimism," said Lawlor, a Vernon Hills Republican.

The resolution also mentions Nixon's advocacy for the county's summer youth employment program and her support of programs assisting veterans, the mentally ill and drug users.

"Audrey was a true champion for justice and a passionate advocate for fairness (and) equality," the resolution reads.

After Lawlor finished reading the resolution, he presented a framed copy of the document to two of Nixon's children, Tonya Poole and Rodney Nixon.

"Thank you guys for loving her and taking care of her," Poole said.

The tributes to Nixon didn't end there. In addition to Cunningham, several other commissioners shared their memories.

Commissioner Linda Pedersen recalled meeting Nixon years ago when they worked together on a project.

"She really had fire in the belly when it came to protecting North Chicago," said Pedersen, an Antioch Republican.

Libertyville Republican Carol Calabresa spoke about traveling to the Bahamas with Nixon and other board members and Nixon's efforts to get a good deal on a white hat from a local merchant, something she eventually accomplished on the last day of the trip.

Caribbean bargains aside, Calabresa noted Nixon "taught us a great deal" during her 35 years on the board.

More tributes came during the Lake County Forest Preserve District board meeting that followed the county board meeting. Both panels consist of the same 21 members.

Nixon represented the 14th District, which includes parts of North Chicago, Waukegan, Park City and Gurnee. The board will appoint a Democrat from the district to replace Nixon.

Applications will be accepted through May 26 at countyboard@lakecountyil.gov. Applications also may be sent to: Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor, Lake County Board Office, 10th Floor, 18 North County St., Waukegan, IL, 60085.