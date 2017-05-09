District 300 to showcase student artwork

More than 1,000 pieces of student artwork will be on display during the District 300 Foundation's seventh annual Cultural Arts on the Fox Friday and Saturday in Carpentersville. Courtesy of District 300 Foundation

The Community Unit District 300 Foundation hosts its seventh annual Cultural Arts on the Fox Friday and Saturday showcasing outstanding student artwork from all 26 schools. Courtesy of District 300 Foundation

The Community Unit District 300 Foundation presents its seventh annual Cultural Arts on the Fox showcasing student artwork from its 26 schools Friday and Saturday in Carpentersville.

More than 1,000 pieces of student artwork will be on display. The open house is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the former Illinois Iron & Bolt Foundry building, 100 S. Lincoln Ave., which was recently renovated by Otto Engineering. Admission is $1, and donations benefit the Carpentersville Boys and Girls Club.

Bite-size desserts created by Jacobs High School's culinary arts students will be served.

College representatives will offer guidance to those planning to pursue art as a career. Each of the district's three high schools will receive one scholarship award for a summer experience at the American Academy of Art. Summer art camp scholarships also will be awarded to some younger artists.

"This year marks the return of a formal elementary art component to District 300," said Jake Stouffer, coordinator of fine arts. "The energy that this event has created among our younger artists will only help to bolster our already exceptional middle and high school art programs."

For more information, contact Diane Magerko at (847) 551-8347 or diane.magerko@d300.org. To view previous Cultural Arts on the Fox performances and artwork, go to d300foundation.org.