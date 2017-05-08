Where you can meet local members of Congress during recess

With no scheduled session in the week following the U.S. House vote to repeal and replace portions of the Affordable Care Act, suburban members of Congress are home in their districts. Here's a rundown of public events:

11th District U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Naperville Democrat: Foster is in Naperville this week but has not announced any public events. He is planning a town hall focused on health care on May 31, spokeswoman Mary Werden said.

14th District Rep. Randy Hultgren, a Plano Republican: Hultgren "has scheduled a number of one-on-one and small group meetings with constituents so they can have a discussion about issues important to them," spokesman Jameson Cunningham said, but he did not provide specific times or locations for constituents to meet with Hultgren.

8th District U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat: Krishnamoorthi will take part in a travel and tourism roundtable at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Grand Victoria Casino, 250 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. On Wednesday, he'll host an 8:30 a.m. coffee at Wally's, 55 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, where constituents are invited. On Friday, Krishnamoorthi is scheduled to attend the Northeastern Illinois University depository libraries spring meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the Poplar Creek Public Library, 1405 S. Park Ave., Streamwood, spokesman Will Baldwin said.

6th District U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, a Wheaton Republican: Did not return requests for information.

9th District U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat: Schakowsky will hold a town-hall meeting for constituents at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Taft High School, 6530 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, spokesman Jeronimo Anaya-Ortiz said.

10th District U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat: Schneider will speak about issues being debated in Congress at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Lake Forest Club, 554 N. Westmoreland, Lake Forest. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for non members and includes lunch. Schneider will also take part in a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Gateway Foundation, 828 W. Taylor Street, Chicago.